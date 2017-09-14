The Latest: Deaths at nursing home sound alarms after Irma

Staff members at Westwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., and firefighters from Fort Walton Beach Fire Department load H
Military personnel load water and supplies into helicopters for distribution at the Florida Keys Marathon Airport, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Marat
A woman is transported from The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills as patients are evacuated after a loss of air conditioning due to Hurricane I
Hollywood Police chief Tomas Sanchez and Hollywood, Fla., Director of Public Affairs Raelin Storey, right, answer questions outside the Rehabilitatio
Police surround the Rehabilitation Center in Hollywood Hills, Fla., which had no air conditioning after Hurricane Irma knocked out power, Wednesday, S
Customers wait in line to buy generators as many residents are still without power three days after Hurricane Irma passed through in Fort Myers, Fla.,
A worker is silhouetted against the setting sun as he works on a power line in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Marco Island, Fla., Tuesday, Sept. 1
Boats blown away from their docks sit in the marsh after Hurricane Irma on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, at St. Marys on the Georgia coast. (Curtis Compton
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on Hurricane Irma (all times local):
3 a.m.
Florida emergency workers have been urged to immediately check the welfare of those in nursing homes after eight people died in a scorching facility that lost its air conditioning during Hurricane Irma.
Victims Wednesday at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills were as old as 99, and there were worries the count could grow.
Sen. Bill Nelson called the deaths "inexcusable."
Elsewhere in South Florida, other alarms were sounded for older residents.
In Coral Gables, an apartment building was evacuated after authorities said its lack of power made it unsafe for elderly tenants.
And at the huge, 15,000-resident Century Village retirement community in Pembroke Pines, where there were also widespread outages, rescue workers went door to door in the 94-degree heat checking on residents and bringing ice, water and meals.
___
