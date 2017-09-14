US set to extend Iran sanctions relief under nuclear deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is poised to extend sanctions relief to Iran under the landmark 2015 nuclear deal even as the White House seeks ways to find Tehran is not complying with the agreement.

Administration officials say President Donald Trump is likely to extend sanctions waivers first issued by the Obama administration by a Thursday deadline. However, the officials say Trump remains determined to "decertify" Iranian compliance by an October deadline; a finding that could jeopardize further sanctions relief. The officials were not authorized to discuss internal deliberations and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The UN atomic watchdog earlier this month said Iran is complying with the accord. But Iran deal opponents inside and outside the administration argue Tehran is at the least violating the spirit of the agreement.