  1. Home
  2. World

UC Berkeley under tight security for conservative speaker

By JOCELYN GECKER , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/09/14 15:42

In this Sept. 8, 2017, photo, a woman tapes flyers on a University of California, Berkeley campus bulletin board calling for a protest against right-w

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, file photo, a bonfire set by demonstrators protesting a scheduled speaking appearance by Breitbart News editor

FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 file photo protesters clash with police, in Portland, Ore. Trump supporters and left-wing protesters have taken t

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — The University of California, Berkeley is ramping up security as it braces to host conservative commentator Ben Shapiro Thursday night.

Authorities plan to seal off the campus' central hub, Sproul Plaza, with a "closed perimeter" around several buildings including where Shapiro is set to speak to a crowd of 1,000.

The university says there will be "an increased and highly visible police presence" and police will quickly arrest protesters wielding weapons or wearing masks.

The city and campus at UC Berkeley have become a flashpoint for the country's political divisions, drawing extremist groups from the left- and right-wing.

Four political demonstrations have turned violent in Berkeley since February, prompting officers to come up with new strategies to control rowdy and sometimes dangerous crowds.

Campus Republicans invited Shapiro to speak.