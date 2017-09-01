Taiwanese TV team robbed in Paris

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Taiwanese team recording a travel show in Paris was robbed of equipment worth NT$350,000 (US$11,600), reports said Thursday.

Prominent fortune teller Jesse Tang (唐綺陽) was close to completing the recording of an episode of her show “Tang’s Magic Trip” for an Asian travel channel when two motorcyclists robbed her cameraman of his equipment outside the Moulin Rouge in the Montmartre area of Paris, the Chinese-language Apple Daily reported.

Nobody was injured in the incident on September 12, but as it happened near the end of the team’s 13-day stay in France, a lot of the material for the program was lost, reports said.

The robbery happened so fast the cameraman had no way of reacting and trying to prevent the men from making off with the equipment, reports said. At the time, Tang had finished her part of the show and was waiting in a car for her team to wrap up some outside shots.

After she heard the cameraman was unhurt, she decided to reschedule some of the recordings and the interviews that had already been done into the final three days of their stay, according to the Apple Daily.

Tang’s show concentrated on prominent Parisian food brands and included an interview with a local fortune teller, the report said.