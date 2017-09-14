Taiwan’s Chen Ying-chu breaks roller sports world record again

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan’s roller sports athlete Chen Ying-chu (陳映竹) broke women's 500m sprint world record again with 43.122 seconds in a semifinal race at the 2017 Roller Games World Championship in Nanjing, China on Wednesday.

Chen first broke the women's 500m sprint world records at the Taipei Universiade in August. Chen finished faster than the current world record in the women’s 500-meter sprint in both her preliminary and semifinal races with 43.205 seconds and 43.052 seconds, respectively.

However, the times weren’t officially recognized by the Fédération Internationale de Roller Sports as new records because an electronic timer was not used. But Chen didn’t mind, saying she was happy with the result and that she could try to break the record again in the future.

And that's what she did in Nanjing.

This time the new women's 500m sprint world record she created in the semifinal race at the Nanjing Roller Games will be officially recognized.

However, in the final in Nanjing, Chen had a little trouble and finished fourth with 43.886 seconds.

She also got remarkable results in women’s 300m time trial as well as 100m highway races, winning the silver and bronze medals, respectively.