India, Japan start work on high-speed train during Abe visit

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave during the ground breaking ceremony for high speed rail project
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, front row, sixth left and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, front row seventh left, attend the ground breaking
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, front row, sixth left and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, front row seventh left, attend the ground breaking
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave during the ground breaking ceremony for high speed rail project
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold hands during the ground breaking ceremony for high speed rail pr
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the ground breaking ceremony for high speed rail project in Ah
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi share a lighter moment during the ground breaking ceremony for high s
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands during the ground breaking ceremony for high speed rail p
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center left and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center right, press a button to launch a high speed rail proj
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave during the ground breaking ceremony for high speed rail project
AHMADABAD, India (AP) — India and Japan have begun work on a high-speed train in the western Indian state of Gujarat, during a visit by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
The "bullet" train will link Ahmadabad, the main commercial city in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's native state, to India's financial capital of Mumbai.
The 500-kilometer (310-mile) project will be financed by Japanese credit of $17 billion and is expected to be completed by 2022.
Talks between Modi and Abe are expected to focus on security at a time when both countries are considered about China.
The two countries will also announce progress on an Asia-Africa growth initiative to pool Indian and Japanese efforts to strengthen infrastructure in African countries.