BC-BBA--AL Standings

|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|82
|63
|.566
|—
|New York
|79
|66
|.545
|3
|Baltimore
|72
|74
|.493
|10½
|Tampa Bay
|72
|75
|.490
|11
|Toronto
|68
|78
|.466
|14½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|90
|56
|.616
|—
|Minnesota
|76
|69
|.524
|13½
|Kansas City
|72
|73
|.497
|17½
|Detroit
|60
|85
|.414
|29½
|Chicago
|58
|87
|.400
|31½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|87
|58
|.600
|—
|Los Angeles
|74
|71
|.510
|13
|Seattle
|73
|73
|.500
|14½
|Texas
|72
|73
|.497
|15
|Oakland
|64
|81
|.441
|23
___
|Wednesday's Games
Cleveland 5, Detroit 3
N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3
Baltimore 2, Toronto 1
Oakland 7, Boston 3
Seattle 8, Texas 1
Minnesota 3, San Diego 1, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 9, Houston 1
|Thursday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Shields 3-6) at Detroit (Bell 0-2)
Oakland (Gossett 4-8) at Boston (Pomeranz 15-5)
Baltimore (Miley 8-12) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 11-11)
Kansas City (Junis 7-2) at Cleveland (Tomlin 9-9)
Seattle (Hernandez 5-4) at Texas (Cashner 9-9)
Toronto (Anderson 3-3) at Minnesota (Berrios 12-7)
Houston (Peacock 10-2) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 6-13)