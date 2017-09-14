  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--AL Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/09/14 14:05
BC-BBA--AL Standings,0210 American League

%hdrmisc(At A Glance<%)

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 82 63 .566
New York 79 66 .545 3
Baltimore 72 74 .493 10½
Tampa Bay 72 75 .490 11
Toronto 68 78 .466 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 90 56 .616
Minnesota 76 69 .524 13½
Kansas City 72 73 .497 17½
Detroit 60 85 .414 29½
Chicago 58 87 .400 31½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 87 58 .600
Los Angeles 74 71 .510 13
Seattle 73 73 .500 14½
Texas 72 73 .497 15
Oakland 64 81 .441 23

___

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 5, Detroit 3

N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3

Baltimore 2, Toronto 1

Oakland 7, Boston 3

Seattle 8, Texas 1

Minnesota 3, San Diego 1, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 9, Houston 1

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Shields 3-6) at Detroit (Bell 0-2)

Oakland (Gossett 4-8) at Boston (Pomeranz 15-5)

Baltimore (Miley 8-12) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 11-11)

Kansas City (Junis 7-2) at Cleveland (Tomlin 9-9)

Seattle (Hernandez 5-4) at Texas (Cashner 9-9)

Toronto (Anderson 3-3) at Minnesota (Berrios 12-7)

Houston (Peacock 10-2) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 6-13)