%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Altuve Hou
|139
|544
|99
|190
|.349
|AGarcia ChW
|120
|461
|65
|150
|.325
|Hosmer KC
|145
|544
|88
|177
|.325
|Reddick Hou
|125
|445
|74
|139
|.312
|JoRamirez Cle
|139
|537
|96
|166
|.309
|Mauer Min
|126
|467
|62
|143
|.306
|Andrus Tex
|141
|579
|95
|176
|.304
|Abreu ChW
|141
|564
|86
|171
|.303
|Schoop Bal
|144
|560
|86
|169
|.302
|Cain KC
|140
|531
|81
|160
|.301
|Home Runs
Judge, New York, 41; KDavis, Oakland, 39; Gallo, Texas, 37; Smoak, Toronto, 37; Moustakas, Kansas City, 36; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 36; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 34; Cruz, Seattle, 32; MMachado, Baltimore, 32; 3 tied at 31.
|Runs Batted In
Cruz, Seattle, 107; Schoop, Baltimore, 103; KDavis, Oakland, 102; Pujols, Los Angeles, 95; Mazara, Texas, 94; Justin Upton, Detroit, 94; Abreu, Chicago, 93; MMachado, Baltimore, 91; Judge, New York, 90; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 89.
|Pitching
Kluber, Cleveland, 16-4; Sale, Boston, 16-7; Bauer, Cleveland, 16-8; Pomeranz, Boston, 15-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 15-6; ESantana, Minnesota, 15-7; JVargas, Kansas City, 15-10; Bundy, Baltimore, 13-9; Paxton, Seattle, 12-3; Keuchel, Houston, 12-4.