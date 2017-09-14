  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/09/14 14:08
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Altuve Hou 139 544 99 190 .349
AGarcia ChW 120 461 65 150 .325
Hosmer KC 145 544 88 177 .325
Reddick Hou 125 445 74 139 .312
JoRamirez Cle 139 537 96 166 .309
Mauer Min 126 467 62 143 .306
Andrus Tex 141 579 95 176 .304
Abreu ChW 141 564 86 171 .303
Schoop Bal 144 560 86 169 .302
Cain KC 140 531 81 160 .301
Home Runs

Judge, New York, 41; KDavis, Oakland, 39; Gallo, Texas, 37; Smoak, Toronto, 37; Moustakas, Kansas City, 36; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 36; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 34; Cruz, Seattle, 32; MMachado, Baltimore, 32; 3 tied at 31.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Seattle, 107; Schoop, Baltimore, 103; KDavis, Oakland, 102; Pujols, Los Angeles, 95; Mazara, Texas, 94; Justin Upton, Detroit, 94; Abreu, Chicago, 93; MMachado, Baltimore, 91; Judge, New York, 90; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 89.

Pitching

Kluber, Cleveland, 16-4; Sale, Boston, 16-7; Bauer, Cleveland, 16-8; Pomeranz, Boston, 15-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 15-6; ESantana, Minnesota, 15-7; JVargas, Kansas City, 15-10; Bundy, Baltimore, 13-9; Paxton, Seattle, 12-3; Keuchel, Houston, 12-4.