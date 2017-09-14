Darvish, Bellinger combine to lead Dodgers past Giants 4-1

Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger (35) drives in a run with a triple against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game Wed
Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger follows through on a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning of a baseball game
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner makes a sliding catch on a pop fly from San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford during the eighth innin
The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after a 4-1 win over the San Francisco Giants in a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in San Francisco. (AP Ph
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 13
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Matt Moore throws to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 1
Los Angeles Dodgers' Yu Darvish lays down a sacrifice bunt during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday,
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yu Darvish and two relievers combined on a five-hitter and Cody Bellinger hit his 37th home run as the Los Angeles Dodgers won back-to-back games for the first time in nearly three weeks, beating the San Francisco Giants 4-1 on Wednesday night.
The win lowered the Dodgers' magic number to seven for clinching the NL West crown. Los Angeles secured at least a wild-card berth in the playoffs Tuesday night with a victory that ended its 11-game losing streak, the club's longest since moving to the West Coast in 1958.
Darvish, acquired from Texas at the July trade deadline, was 2-3 with a 5.34 ERA in six previous starts with Los Angeles but was crisp in his first career outing against San Francisco. The All-Star right-hander pitched three-hit ball over seven innings, struck out five and allowed only three runners while facing one more than the minimum.