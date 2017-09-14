Darvish, Bellinger combine to lead Dodgers past Giants 4-1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yu Darvish and two relievers combined on a five-hitter and Cody Bellinger hit his 37th home run as the Los Angeles Dodgers won back-to-back games for the first time in nearly three weeks, beating the San Francisco Giants 4-1 on Wednesday night.

The win lowered the Dodgers' magic number to seven for clinching the NL West crown. Los Angeles secured at least a wild-card berth in the playoffs Tuesday night with a victory that ended its 11-game losing streak, the club's longest since moving to the West Coast in 1958.

Darvish, acquired from Texas at the July trade deadline, was 2-3 with a 5.34 ERA in six previous starts with Los Angeles but was crisp in his first career outing against San Francisco. The All-Star right-hander pitched three-hit ball over seven innings, struck out five and allowed only three runners while facing one more than the minimum.