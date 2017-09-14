Nearly 3 weeks into Rohingya crisis, aid remains scarce

Newly arrived Rohingya women wait for their turn to collect building material for their shelters distributed by aid agencies in Kutupalong refugee cam
Newly arrived Rohingya wait for their turn to collect building material for their shelters distributed by aid agencies in Kutupalong refugee camp, Ban
Rohingya Muslim girl Afeefa Bebi, who recently crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, holds her few-hours-old brother as doctors check her mother
Newly arrived Rohingya women along with their children rest inside a health complex run by aid agencies in Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh, Wednes
Tents crop up at the newly set up Balukhali refugee camp in Bangladesh, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. Recent violence in Myanmar has driven hundreds of t
A Rohingya Muslim boy, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, stands near a newly built shelter at Balukhali refugee camp, Bangladesh, Wednesd
COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh (AP) — Nearly three weeks into a crisis that has seen hundreds of thousands of Rohingya flee into Bangladesh, desperation was spreading at refugee camps where aid remains scarce.
The U.N. children's agency says it needs $7.3 million to help just the hundreds of thousands of Rohingya children now at high risk of contracting water-borne diseases.
Scenes of panic erupted Thursday along roadsides where local volunteers were distributing food, water and other supplies haphazardly from parked vehicles. Local officials shouted through bullhorns for volunteers to coordinate their efforts with aid agencies to avoid spreading chaos.
UNICEF's country representative Edouard Beigbeder said "there are acute shortages of everything, most critically shelter, food and clean water."