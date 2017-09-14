Canadian truck driver pleads guilty in fatal NY hit-and-run

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A Canadian truck driver has pleaded guilty in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in upstate New York.

Prosecutors say 32-year-old Sebastien Lavertu, of Quebec, was driving a tractor-trailer in the Buffalo suburb of Lancaster shortly before midnight June 21 when he struck 28-year-old Ryan Johns and drove away.

Investigators used video to identify Lavertu's truck and arrested the driver at the northern border at Lake Champlain.

He pleaded guilty Wednesday to leaving the scene of a fatal incident. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 18.