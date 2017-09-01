Flamenco revolutionary Israel Galván to perform in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - World-renowned Flamenco dancer Israel Galván arrived in Taiwan Tuesday to perform his classic work La Edad de Oro (The Golden Age) from September 15 to 17 at Tamsui's Cloud Gate Theater.

The prominent Taiwanese theater has invited several remarkable international companies and dancers to perform on its stage this year, and this time, Israel Galván from Spain is bringing avant-garde Flamenco to Taiwanese audiences.

The Flamenco trio, the 44-year-old dancer, with two brothers singer David Lagos and guitarist Alfredo Lagos expressed their curiosity and excitement about Typhoon Talim, saying that it is a climate phenomenon they’ve never encountered in Europe.

La Edad de Oro, which has been on stage since its premiere in 2005, is still presented around the world today. Galván describes the play as an apartment, “Even you live in an apartment, you change the arrangement of the furniture or put up new decoration all the time, it is like putting new elements in every performance.”

Son of bailadores (flamenco dancers) Jose Galván and Eugenia de Los Reyes, he grew up immersed in flamenco. For him, Flamenco is not only dancing, it is his childhood game.

Israel Galván has been called “revolutionary,” “avant-garde,” and simply “a genius. He stepped out of the tradition and reinvented flamenco, adding elements of modern theater and modern dance, and even jazz, rock, electropop and became world famous.

Free guidance is provided before both Saturday and Sunday’s performance. As Flamenco Master Workshop given by Galván, singer David Lagos and guitarist Alfredo Lagos on Sep 18 is now open for registration.

For more information, please visit: http://www.cloudgate.org.tw/ticket/detail/59。