WTA Coupe Banque Nationale Results

Wednesday At PEPS Laval University Quebec City Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles Second Round

Tatjana Maria (4), Germany, def. Grace Min, United States, 6-1, 6-1.

Timea Babos (3), Hungary, def. Naomi Broady, Britain, 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.

Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Oceane Dodin (2), France, walkover.

Francoise Abanda, Canada, def. Varvara Lepchenko (5), United States, 5-7, 7-5, 6-4.

Doubles First Round

Irina Falconi, United States, and Fanny Stollar, Hungary, def. Xenia Knoll, Switzerland, and Alla Kudryavtseva (3), Russia, 2-1 retired.

Desirae Krawczyk and Jamie Loeb, United States, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, and Carol Zhao, Canada, 7-5, 6-1.

Kaitlyn Christian, United States, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, def. Anna Tatishvili and Sachia Vickery, United States, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Naomi Broady, Britain, and Asia Muhammad (4), United States, def. Marina Erakovic, New Zealand, and Julia Glushko, Israel, 6-1, 7-6 (6).