Taiwan issues heavy rain warnings as Talim passes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issues a sea alert for the 18th tropical storm Talim (泰利) at 8 am this morning when the storm entered the near coast of northern Taiwan, threatening the waters of north and northeastern Taiwan.

According to CWB, the center of Talim was 360km northeast of Taipei, moving northwest at 9kph towards Japan. Its maximum wind speed is 48m/s with radius of 15m/s 250km, said the report.

The peripheral cloud system might bring sporadic showers to Northern Taiwan, while the CWB issues heavy rain advisory for Keelung coast, Greater Taipei and mountainous areas in Miaoli.

The rains would be expected to decrease at night, while the storm warnings might be removed late afternoon or at night, said the forecast.

Besides, Keelung coast, north and northeastern Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu should be on the alert of strong winds, said the CWB.