Taiwan headline news

By  Central News Agency
2017/09/14 09:00

Top headlines across Taiwan on September 14, 2017. (By Central News Agency)

Taipei, Sept. 14 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan Chinese language dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Chang Guann chairman convicted of 22 years
@China Times: Poverty reduction bank account program expanded to all children across Taiwan
@Liberty Times: EU's Juncker to seek powers to screen foreign takeovers
@Apple Daily: High price for iPhone X unveiled
@Economic Daily News: New iPhones unveiled, triggering selling of Apple-concept shares
@Commercial Times: iPhone X unveiled
 
