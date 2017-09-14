'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli's bail revoked; he heads to jail

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on former pharmaceuticals company CEO Martin Shkreli (all times local):

9:15 p.m.

A defense attorney says he's disappointed in a judge's decision to revoke bail for former pharmaceuticals company CEO Martin Shkreli (SHKREL'-ee) and jail him in New York while he awaits sentencing in a securities fraud case.

Attorney Ben Brafman said outside court Wednesday he believes the judge "arrived at the wrong decision." But he says Shkreli will have to live with it.

The judge sided with a government demand to jail Shkreli following his provocative online antics. Shkreli's defense argued his offer to pay $5,000 for a strand of Hillary Clinton's hair was "political satire or strained humor." The government called it a threat.

Shkreli is best known for hiking up the price of a life-saving drug and for trolling his critics online.

___

6:30 p.m.

A judge who revoked the bail of former pharmaceuticals company CEO Martin Shkreli (SHKREL'-ee) and had him taken to jail says his offer to pay a $5,000 bounty for a Hillary Clinton hair with the follicle was "solicitation of an assault."

The judge said Wednesday that's not protected by the First Amendment and there's "a risk someone may take" Shkreli up on his offer.

Shkreli is awaiting sentencing for a securities fraud conviction. His defense argued in court papers his recent offer to pay the $5,000 bounty for Clinton's hair was "political satire or strained humor." The government calls the comments threats worthy of revoking the bail of the so-called Pharma Bro.

Shkreli is best known for hiking up the price of a life-saving drug and for trolling his critics online. He has said he feels "exonerated" despite his conviction.

___

6:05 p.m.

Former pharmaceuticals company CEO Martin Shkreli (SHKREL'-ee) has had his bail revoked and is going to jail in New York while he awaits sentencing for a securities fraud conviction.

A judge at a Wednesday hearing sided with a government demand to jail Shkreli following his provocative online antics.

Shkreli's defense argued in court papers filed Tuesday his recent offer to pay a $5,000 bounty for a Hillary Clinton hair with the follicle falls under the category of "political satire or strained humor." The government calls the comments threats worthy of revoking the bail of the so-called Pharma Bro.

Shkreli is best known for hiking up the price of a life-saving drug and for trolling his critics online. He has said he feels "exonerated" despite his conviction.

___

12:20 a.m.

A federal judge in New York is considering whether the provocative online antics of former pharmaceuticals company CEO Martin Shkreli (SHKREL'-ee) are bad enough to put him behind bars.

The judge has scheduled a Wednesday hearing to consider a government demand to jail Shkreli while he awaits sentencing for a securities fraud conviction.

Shkreli's defense argued in court papers filed Tuesday his recent offer to pay a $5,000 bounty for a Hillary Clinton hair with the follicle falls under the category of "political satire or strained humor." The government calls the comments threats that should be grounds for revoking the bail of the so-called Pharma Bro.

Shkreli is best known for hiking up the price of a life-saving drug and for trolling his critics online. He has said he feels "exonerated" despite his conviction.