Irma's fury in the Keys: So loud 'it hurt your eardrums'

Debris surrounds mobile homes damaged by winds from Hurricane Irma at the Marathon Airport, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertise
Damaged homes near Marathon, Fla., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, after Hurricane Irma. Florida is cleaning up and embarking on rebuilding from Hurricane Ir
Destroyed trailers are seen at the Seabreeze trailer park along the Overseas Highway in the Florida Keys on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. Florida is cleani
LA City Fire Department FEMA California Task Force 1 go house-to-house Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 looking for residents in a community on Cudjoe Key, Fla
The Keys Please boat sits on the seawall along a canal in a community on Cudjoe Key, Fla., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. The boat originally was moored to
A mobile home rests on its side at Venture Out Condominium Community in Cudjoe Key, Fla., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 where much of the mobile homes, RVs
LA City Fire Department FEMA California Task Force 1 go house-to-house looking for residents in a community in Cudjoe Key, Fla. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 201
Remnants of a mobile home destroyed by Hurricane Irma are scattered at Venture Out Condominium Community in Cudjoe Key, Fla. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017.
LA City Fire Department FEMA California Task Force 1 go house-to-house Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 looking for residents in a community on Cudjoe Key, Fla
SUMMERLAND KEY, Fla. (AP) — John Hartman and Mae Skiver endured the monster waves and bomb-blast winds of Hurricane Irma as they sheltered at a friend's house on Summerland Key — but then the second floor began to flood and the ceiling caved in.
The wind was so loud, Hartman says, "it hurt your eardrums."
Yet they made it through the storm alive and even discovered their own trailer homes were relatively unscathed.
Now, like other survivors in the Florida keys, they face the uncertainty of putting upended lives back together, spending their days foraging for food and water.
Skiver had a word of advice for those who left before the storm: "Don't come back. At least (not) for a long time."