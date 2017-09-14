Q&A: Del Toro on his festival sensation and love of monsters

TORONTO (AP) — Guillermo del Toro's "The Shape of Water" has been an undeniable breakout on the festival circuit, where it took the top prize at the Venice Film Festival over the weekend.

The film, which stars Sally Hawkins as a mute woman who falls for a captured sea monster, is a loving tribute to outsiders of all kinds — a message that has been received by festival audiences as a crucially relevant one.

Del Toro says that "sometimes the most shocking thing in this world is sincerity."

In an interview, Del Toro says he cries at his movie every time, even though he's seen it 185 times.