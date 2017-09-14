Irma's life and demise: 2 weeks of destruction and fear

A woman with her two children walk past debris left by Hurricane Irma in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. T
View of the partially buildings destroyed by Irma during the visit of France's President Emmanuel Macron in the French Caribbean islands of St. Martin
Juan Antonio Higuey shows his destroyed home at Cold Bay community after the passage of Hurricane Irma, in St. Martin, Monday, September 11, 2017. Irm
In this undated photo provided on Sunday Sept. 10, 2017, by the British Ministry of Defence, cars that have been turned to wrecks by Hurricane Irma on
This Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 photo shows storm damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma on the British island of Anguilla. Irma weakened to Category
In this undated photo provided on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 by the British Ministry of Defence, Royal Marines deliver aid and provide support to the isl
Lucita Leonce 71, salvages items from her home flooded by heavy rains brought on by Hurricane Irma, in Fort-Liberte, Haiti, Friday Sept. 8, 2017. Irma
Juan Negron, right, prepares to start up a power generator in front of whats left of his damaged property, after the passage of Hurricane Irma, in the
Lucita Leonce 71, complains in front of her home flooded by heavy rains brought on by Hurricane Irma, in Fort-Liberte, Haiti, Friday Sept. 8, 2017. Ir
Locals affected by Hurricane Irma line up to collect drinking water in Isabela de Sagua, Cuba, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. The powerful storm ripped roofs
FILE - This Sept. 10, 2017, file photo shows people walking on Old Tampa Bay, in Tampa, Fla. Hurricane Irma's devastating storm surge came with weird
Tommy Nevitt carries Miranda Abbott, 6, through floodwater caused by Hurricane Irma on the west side of Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11 2017. (De
Cherie Ethier sits in her mobile home with her pets surrounded by floodwater, in the Marco Naples RV Resort in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, in Nap
A house slides into the Atlantic Ocean in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. (Gary Lloyd McCullough/T
People move through flooded streets in Havana after the passage of Hurricane Irma, in Cuba, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. The powerful storm ripped roofs of
WASHINGTON (AP) — Irma, a record-breaking powerful hurricane that flattened some Caribbean islands and then enveloped nearly all of Florida in its fury, no longer exists. It sputtered into more ordinary rainy weather over the Tennessee Valley, after two weeks of destruction and fear.
Irma's death toll is 59 and still rising, 38 in the Caribbean and 21 in the United States. In the U.S. alone, it caused the evacuation of nearly 7 million people and left 13 million Floridians without power in hot steamy weather.
National Hurricane Center spokesman and meteorologist Dennis Feltgen said Wednesday there is no recognizable weather pattern left from the storm that started off like many of history's worst hurricane as storminess coming off the African coast, called Cape Verde storms.