AP PHOTOS: Millions without power as Irma's death toll grows

Children's bicycles are flooded outside a home as Ezequiel Cruz retrieves belongings in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Bonita Springs, Fla., Tuesd
Customers wait in line to buy generators as many residents are still without power three days after Hurricane Irma passed through in Fort Myers, Fla.,
A worker is silhouetted against the setting sun as he works on a power line in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Marco Island, Fla., Tuesday, Sept. 1
Boats blown away from their docks sit in the marsh after Hurricane Irma on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, at St. Marys on the Georgia coast. (Curtis Compton
A woman is transported from The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills as patients are evacuated after a loss of air conditioning due to Hurricane I
This photo provided by Caribbean Buzz Helicopters on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, shows storm damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Cruz Bay, St. J
This Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 photo shows a damaged crane from Hurricane Irma in Miami. Part of the crane fell in a bay-front area filled with hotels a
Wilta Desronvil carries fish back to her house that she caught on her flooded street in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Fort Myers, Fla., Wednesday
Cars wait in line for gas as a station opens for the first time since Hurricane Irma passed through in Miromar Lakes, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017.
With millions of Floridians still without power because of Irma's destruction, concerns have begun to mount over the safety of the state's 4 million senior citizens in the late-summer heat.
Because the power outages could last for many more days, residents have flocked to buy generators and other supplies.
Three people were found dead at a nursing home in Hollywood early Wednesday after police got a call about a person with a heart attack. Police say three more died at the hospital or on the way.
In the Caribbean, where the death toll has been even higher, French and British officials promised to beef up emergency and long-term aid to their countries' stricken territories.
The confirmed death toll from Hurricane Irma stood at 57 Wednesday morning. At least 38 people have killed across the Caribbean.