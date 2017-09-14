New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Sep
|134.60
|136.60
|133.55
|136.60
|Up
|2.80
|Dec
|135.05
|138.30
|135.05
|137.85
|Up
|2.80
|Mar
|138.55
|141.75
|138.50
|141.30
|Up
|2.80
|May
|140.80
|144.00
|140.80
|143.60
|Up
|2.75
|Jul
|143.10
|146.30
|143.10
|145.85
|Up
|2.75
|Sep
|145.55
|148.55
|145.55
|148.15
|Up
|2.75
|Dec
|148.90
|151.90
|148.90
|151.45
|Up
|2.75
|Mar
|153.50
|154.70
|152.50
|154.70
|Up
|2.80
|May
|155.55
|156.70
|154.50
|156.70
|Up
|2.80
|Jul
|157.55
|158.70
|157.55
|158.70
|Up
|2.80
|Sep
|159.45
|160.60
|159.45
|160.60
|Up
|2.80
|Dec
|163.35
|Up
|2.80
|Mar
|166.15
|Up
|2.80
|May
|167.55
|Up
|2.80
|Jul
|168.80
|Up
|2.80