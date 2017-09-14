  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2017/09/14 03:17

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Sep 134.60 136.60 133.55 136.60 Up 2.80
Dec 135.05 138.30 135.05 137.85 Up 2.80
Mar 138.55 141.75 138.50 141.30 Up 2.80
May 140.80 144.00 140.80 143.60 Up 2.75
Jul 143.10 146.30 143.10 145.85 Up 2.75
Sep 145.55 148.55 145.55 148.15 Up 2.75
Dec 148.90 151.90 148.90 151.45 Up 2.75
Mar 153.50 154.70 152.50 154.70 Up 2.80
May 155.55 156.70 154.50 156.70 Up 2.80
Jul 157.55 158.70 157.55 158.70 Up 2.80
Sep 159.45 160.60 159.45 160.60 Up 2.80
Dec 163.35 Up 2.80
Mar 166.15 Up 2.80
May 167.55 Up 2.80
Jul 168.80 Up 2.80