New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Wed:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Sep
|301.95
|302.40
|295.30
|296.10 Down 5.45
|Oct
|302.80
|302.80
|295.95
|296.85 Down 5.45
|Nov
|299.40
|299.40
|297.05
|297.50 Down 5.45
|Dec
|304.10
|304.50
|297.10
|298.10 Down 5.50
|Jan
|299.80
|299.80
|298.25
|298.80 Down 5.50
|Feb
|299.50 Down 5.50
|Mar
|306.10
|306.45
|299.15
|300.05 Down 5.50
|Apr
|300.75 Down 5.50
|May
|305.55
|305.55
|301.25
|301.30 Down 5.50
|Jun
|301.95 Down 5.50
|Jul
|306.00
|306.00
|302.00
|302.40 Down 5.50
|Aug
|303.00 Down 5.45
|Sep
|305.15
|305.15
|302.80
|303.40 Down 5.45
|Oct
|303.75 Down 5.45
|Nov
|304.00 Down 5.45
|Dec
|306.50
|306.50
|303.20
|304.10 Down 5.45
|Jan
|304.25 Down 5.45
|Feb
|304.45 Down 5.45
|Mar
|304.60 Down 5.45
|Apr
|304.75 Down 5.45
|May
|304.85 Down 5.45
|Jun
|305.10 Down 5.45
|Jul
|305.15 Down 5.45
|Aug
|305.20 Down 5.45
|Sep
|305.25 Down 5.45
|Dec
|305.35 Down 5.45
|Mar
|305.45 Down 5.45
|May
|305.50 Down 5.45
|Jul
|305.55 Down 5.45
|Sep
|305.60 Down 5.45
|Dec
|305.65 Down 5.45
|Mar
|305.70 Down 5.45
|May
|305.75 Down 5.45
|Jul
|305.80 Down 5.45
|Sep
|305.85 Down 5.45
|Dec
|305.90 Down 5.45
|Mar
|305.95 Down 5.45
|May
|306.00 Down 5.45
|Jul
|306.05 Down 5.45