  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2017/09/14 03:17

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Wed:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Sep 301.95 302.40 295.30 296.10 Down 5.45
Oct 302.80 302.80 295.95 296.85 Down 5.45
Nov 299.40 299.40 297.05 297.50 Down 5.45
Dec 304.10 304.50 297.10 298.10 Down 5.50
Jan 299.80 299.80 298.25 298.80 Down 5.50
Feb 299.50 Down 5.50
Mar 306.10 306.45 299.15 300.05 Down 5.50
Apr 300.75 Down 5.50
May 305.55 305.55 301.25 301.30 Down 5.50
Jun 301.95 Down 5.50
Jul 306.00 306.00 302.00 302.40 Down 5.50
Aug 303.00 Down 5.45
Sep 305.15 305.15 302.80 303.40 Down 5.45
Oct 303.75 Down 5.45
Nov 304.00 Down 5.45
Dec 306.50 306.50 303.20 304.10 Down 5.45
Jan 304.25 Down 5.45
Feb 304.45 Down 5.45
Mar 304.60 Down 5.45
Apr 304.75 Down 5.45
May 304.85 Down 5.45
Jun 305.10 Down 5.45
Jul 305.15 Down 5.45
Aug 305.20 Down 5.45
Sep 305.25 Down 5.45
Dec 305.35 Down 5.45
Mar 305.45 Down 5.45
May 305.50 Down 5.45
Jul 305.55 Down 5.45
Sep 305.60 Down 5.45
Dec 305.65 Down 5.45
Mar 305.70 Down 5.45
May 305.75 Down 5.45
Jul 305.80 Down 5.45
Sep 305.85 Down 5.45
Dec 305.90 Down 5.45
Mar 305.95 Down 5.45
May 306.00 Down 5.45
Jul 306.05 Down 5.45