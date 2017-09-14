Weiner, Abedin appear before NYC judge handling divorce case

NEW YORK (AP) — Former congressman Anthony Weiner and his estranged wife, Huma Abedin, have appeared before a New York City judge to ask for privacy in their divorce case.

The couple sat together in the courtroom Wednesday and left in the same car.

Their lawyers asked for parts of the case to be sealed because it involves visitation for their young child.

Attempts to keep the proceedings quiet haven't worked so far. The judge allowed a news photographer in the courtroom.

Abedin was a top aide to Democrat Hillary Clinton. She split with Weiner after he repeatedly sent sexually explicit material to other women.

Weiner is to be sentenced later this month for sending obscene material to a 15-year-old girl.

The FBI investigation of that case became a factor in the presidential election.