Red Cross suspends work in vast region of South Sudan

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The Red Cross says it is suspending operations in a vast area of South Sudan after one of its workers was shot dead while delivering aid.

The International Committee of the Red Cross says it suspended work in the Equatorias region after a driver was killed Friday by unknown attackers in Western Equatoria.

The suspension by the major aid organization affects more than 22,000 people amid civil war.

South Sudan is one of the world's most dangerous places for aid workers, and the United Nations says the situation is worsening. That complicates efforts to reach an estimated 6 million people, or roughly half the population, said to be severely food insecure.

The U.N. says at least 84 aid workers have been killed since 2013, including at least 17 this year.