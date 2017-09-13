APNewsBreak: US, New Jersey town agree on beach flooding fix

MARGATE, N.J. (AP) — The federal government has agreed to build and pay for an underground drainage system to prevent severe flooding on a New Jersey beach that was caused by the government's dune construction project.

A lawyer for the town of Margate tells The Associated Press that local, state and federal governments filed an agreement with the court Tuesday night.

It calls for installing underground pipes to prevent storm water from collecting in ponds as it did this summer, forcing beachgoers to trudge through bacteria-laden water or take blocks-long detours.

The flooding happened after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers built protective sand dunes that caused the exact type of flooding Margate predicted in litigation seeking to block the dune project.

A federal judge will have to sign off on the agreement.