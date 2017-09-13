Democrats capture GOP-held state seat in red Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Democratic schoolteacher has defeated a Republican businessman in a special election for an Oklahoma state House seat in a traditionally GOP district.

It's the third Republican-held seat Democrats have captured in special elections in Oklahoma this year.

Unofficial election results from Tuesday's election show Democrat Jacob Rosecrants won 60 percent of the vote over Republican Darin Chambers for the House District 46 seat in west Norman. Republicans had a nearly 3,000 voter-registration advantage there.

Republicans still hold a 72-28 edge in the Oklahoma House, but Democrats have been chipping away at GOP advantages in the Legislature.

Rosecrants is a seventh-grade geography teacher. He focused on improving public education. He also tapped into growing voter frustration over state budget problems and several recent sex scandals involving Republican legislators.