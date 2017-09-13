Frank Bidart among poets on National Book Awards long list

NEW YORK (AP) — Frank Bidart, one of the country's most highly regarded poets, is on the long list for the National Book Awards.

Ten nominees for best poetry were announced Wednesday by the National Book Foundation. The list includes three debut authors, along with Bidart for "Half-light," which collects a half-century of work.

The foundation announced the young people's literature long list on Tuesday and will follow with nonfiction and fiction later in the week.

The lists will be narrowed to five on Oct. 4, and winners will be announced Nov. 15 at a dinner ceremony in New York City.