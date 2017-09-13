Menendez's corruption trial resumes with FBI agent testimony

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The bribery trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and a wealthy donor has resumed with testimony from an FBI agent who investigated the New Jersey Democrat beginning in 2013.

The trial is in its second week. On Tuesday, jurors heard from two women who prosecutors say Menendez helped get U.S. visas in 2008 in exchange for gifts from Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen.

Prosecutors have referred to the women as Melgen's girlfriends.

Lawyers for the two men contend Menendez's efforts were part of his normal duties as a senator and not part of a bribery scheme.

Menendez and Melgen were indicted in 2015 and face multiple fraud and bribery counts. The most serious carries a 20-year maximum prison sentence.