The 2017 Old Building New Life Awards begins accepting renovation projects Sept. 15

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The 17th “Old Building New Life Awards” is accepting submissions between September 15 and November 15, Taipei’s Urban Regeneration Office (URO) announced Wednesday.

Projects adopting unique and creative approaches to old building renovation, remodeling, or reconstruction are invited to participate in the competition, which offers total prize money of NT$400,000.

Since 2001, the Old Building New Life Awards have recognized 165 outstanding projects, becoming a great example for other architectural awards in Taiwan. In addition to recognizing remarkable examples of space transformation and building maintenance, the Awards also provide a platform for designers behind the projects to express their ideas, thus creating a positive impact upon the city.

For example, the silver prize winner of 2016 award “Center for Innovation Taipei (CIT)” transformed the spectator area of the former Zhongshan Soccer Stadium into an industry innovation center taking the form of co-working space that allows entrepreneurs and craftsmen to work, exchange experience, and engage in industry networking.

The designer of another second-place winner “Ruins Coffee Roasters” injected new life into a 20-year-old warehouse by reinforcing the steelwork of the double deck with tempered glass and decorating the workshop with antique furniture, highlight its vintage ambiance and distinctive aesthetics.

To learn more about the Old Building New Life Awards, please visit the Facebook page (Chinese) or the official website (Chinese). Inquiries can also be made via telephone (TEL: 2781-0111, ext. 203 or 2191-5696, ext. 3127).