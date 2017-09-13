Taiwanese boy who wins three Grand Slam junior titles this year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Taiwanese boy Hsu Yu-hsiou (許育修) won three Grand Slam boys doubles titles this year after sealing victory at the US Open in New York on Saturday, becoming Taiwan’s new tennis hope.

The 18-year-old has won the Australian Open and Wimbledon boys doubles titles before going into the US Open.

After the US open win, Hsu reflected on his Grand Slam feat, saying he was already very excited to have captured his first Grand Slam junior title at the Australia Open as he had never thought of winning a Grand Slam title, that he was elated after winning Wimbledon because it was a dream come true for him, and that he felt unbelievable when he won the US Open boys doubles championship with first-time partner Wu Yibing (吳易昺) of China.

They beat their Japanese competitors 6-4, 5-7, 11-9 in the US Open final.

At an arranged meeting with Chinese-language media in the U.S., Hsu appeared a little shy in the company of his coach Chang Hsiao-yung (張孝雍) but injected merriment into the occasion with his plain talking.

After the US Open, Hsu has been training in New York for a tournament in Canada.

Hsu told reporters he stumbled into tennis when he was a fourth grader and tagged along behind his tennis-playing grandmother to the court. However, he said his mother is the one who has been supporting him in his pursuit of a tennis career. As a student, Hsu was not good in terms of academic performance, so his mother decided to let him get involved with a sport to help him get a better level of education.



Currently a freshman at National Taiwan Sport University, Hsu will turn professional next year. He said he will try both singles and doubles.



Analyzing his winning partnership with Wu, Hsu attributed to his partner’s good serve and serve return abilities, their seamless team work, and more importantly Wu’s being easy to get along, saying he “will not give you a piece of his mind because you missed shots.”

Perseverance is one of Hsu’s remarkable personality traits, but at the same time he is introverted, his coach said, adding that he is hoping to help Hsu develop some on-court assertiveness through participation in more international competitions.