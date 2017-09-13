Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, September 13, 2017

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;28;23;Clouds and sun, nice;29;24;SW;11;80%;44%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;42;29;Sunny and very warm;41;30;ENE;11;37%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;38;20;Sunny and hot;38;20;NW;12;32%;0%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, nice;26;19;Sunny and beautiful;29;19;ENE;12;57%;0%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Windy;17;11;Thundershowers;14;10;WNW;27;85%;87%;2

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;14;10;A little rain;14;9;NE;13;77%;84%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny;33;17;Sunny and nice;31;16;S;12;14%;0%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Warmer;11;4;Warmer;19;6;SW;13;51%;8%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun;32;20;Not as warm;26;16;S;16;66%;88%;6

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;32;22;Plenty of sunshine;32;20;SSW;12;41%;0%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;17;14;A little a.m. rain;18;12;WNW;21;81%;54%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;46;26;Sunny and very warm;43;24;WNW;16;12%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;32;23;Heavy showers;32;24;SW;10;78%;87%;3

Bangalore, India;Periods of sun, nice;29;21;A t-storm around;29;21;WSW;10;75%;72%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;35;25;A t-storm in spots;36;25;SSW;10;67%;72%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, warmer;26;21;Humid with some sun;27;15;ENE;20;77%;70%;5

Beijing, China;Sun and clouds;29;20;Cloudy;28;20;S;12;56%;11%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Sun and some clouds;22;12;Sunny and warmer;29;13;WNW;8;50%;9%;5

Berlin, Germany;A few showers;18;11;A p.m. shower or two;16;10;WSW;25;60%;84%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Considerable clouds;19;8;Variable clouds;20;9;ESE;11;66%;44%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;29;14;Sunny and pleasant;29;13;E;18;34%;0%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Warmer;22;12;A little p.m. rain;26;10;WNW;20;59%;84%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;17;10;Spotty showers;14;8;WSW;22;70%;83%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Sun and some clouds;29;11;Plenty of sunshine;28;12;ESE;6;55%;0%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;22;12;Clouds and sun, nice;26;10;NW;18;58%;68%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Turning out cloudy;19;13;Decreasing clouds;21;10;SSW;9;69%;13%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;31;17;Some sun, pleasant;32;17;NNW;8;27%;32%;7

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and nice;28;19;Mostly sunny, nice;27;21;NE;15;56%;0%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;38;24;Mostly sunny;35;23;N;12;41%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;18;10;Mostly sunny;18;12;SSE;19;58%;0%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;26;20;A t-storm in spots;28;20;S;7;60%;44%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;34;27;High clouds;34;27;SSW;16;70%;39%;5

Chicago, United States;Some sun returning;22;16;Partly sunny;25;18;SSE;10;67%;10%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, downpours;29;24;Morning showers;29;26;SW;13;78%;100%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain and a t-storm;14;11;Thundershowers;15;10;WNW;16;85%;85%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;Periods of sun;30;26;W;12;79%;44%;11

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;33;20;Mostly sunny and hot;35;23;SSE;13;55%;4%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;31;20;Sunshine and nice;32;21;ESE;13;67%;3%;12

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, warm;37;26;Mostly sunny, warm;37;26;NE;7;56%;8%;9

Denver, United States;A t-storm in spots;32;16;A t-storm in spots;30;13;N;10;33%;64%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;26;A t-storm in spots;34;27;S;10;70%;73%;10

Dili, East Timor;Some sun;34;23;A shower in spots;33;24;SE;11;59%;49%;8

Dublin, Ireland;A p.m. t-shower;14;8;A passing shower;15;8;WNW;29;73%;66%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;33;14;Mostly sunny, nice;31;13;NNE;10;20%;1%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Cooler;26;19;Partly sunny;29;20;WSW;12;69%;0%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;35;24;A t-storm in spots;32;26;NW;13;82%;66%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;28;12;Plenty of sun;31;12;ENE;8;25%;0%;11

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;E;8;75%;55%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;16;10;Spotty showers;14;10;S;19;91%;88%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;34;26;A few showers;33;25;SW;12;73%;84%;5

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;32;26;Mostly sunny;33;26;E;13;65%;36%;10

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;30;21;Partly sunny;30;24;NE;8;61%;32%;10

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;35;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;23;WNW;7;72%;83%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;34;21;Mostly sunny;33;22;WNW;13;50%;11%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sun;28;22;Sunny and very warm;29;21;ENE;15;58%;1%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;35;23;A stray shower;34;24;E;12;58%;60%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;40;30;Sunshine and warm;36;30;SSE;12;57%;2%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;28;14;Sunny and very warm;30;12;S;8;14%;1%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;33;13;Not as warm;27;11;NNW;5;39%;52%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;32;26;Partly sunny;33;26;W;16;61%;3%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;28;19;A stray thunderstorm;29;19;SSW;8;74%;73%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;40;28;Mostly sunny;39;27;S;16;32%;29%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Cooler;19;12;Mostly sunny;24;15;S;18;50%;6%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, warm;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;ENE;8;69%;81%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Nice with some sun;31;22;Partly sunny;31;22;WSW;11;60%;44%;6

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;26;A t-storm in spots;34;26;S;9;74%;59%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;32;24;Couple of t-storms;31;23;N;7;81%;96%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or two;12;2;A shower or two;11;1;SSE;12;70%;89%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;SW;16;80%;55%;5

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sunshine;19;15;Low clouds may break;18;15;S;13;74%;15%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and nice;29;17;Partly sunny, nice;26;15;NNW;19;62%;0%;6

London, United Kingdom;A passing shower;17;9;Showers around;16;8;WNW;21;68%;74%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;26;18;Low clouds breaking;24;18;SW;9;61%;30%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;26;21;Partly sunny;27;22;SSW;11;73%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;Plenty of sunshine;31;18;Partly sunny;30;15;NE;9;31%;12%;6

Male, Maldives;Brief p.m. showers;29;27;A stray thunderstorm;30;27;WSW;18;80%;76%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;33;25;Afternoon showers;34;25;WNW;8;63%;76%;9

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;30;26;Couple of t-storms;31;26;SE;8;74%;95%;5

Melbourne, Australia;A few showers;15;6;A shower or two;13;10;W;24;66%;79%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;24;12;A t-storm in spots;23;11;NNE;8;54%;55%;12

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A shower or t-storm;32;26;ESE;9;76%;74%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Cooler with clearing;18;12;A touch of rain;17;11;SW;17;67%;86%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;29;24;Partly sunny;29;25;SSW;18;70%;68%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;A little p.m. rain;16;12;Clearing;18;10;S;11;74%;15%;5

Montreal, Canada;Clouding up;25;15;Mostly sunny;26;15;SW;1;68%;14%;5

Moscow, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;23;13;Cooler with a shower;17;14;SW;22;67%;83%;3

Mumbai, India;Spotty showers;31;26;Couple of t-storms;32;27;SSW;10;84%;92%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;25;13;A shower in spots;24;13;E;11;67%;53%;12

New York, United States;Partly sunny;26;20;A stray t-shower;26;19;S;13;77%;65%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;36;20;Sunny and very warm;35;22;NW;9;47%;0%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Brief a.m. showers;10;3;Remaining cloudy;9;8;SSW;14;64%;40%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Decreasing clouds;29;20;Some brightening;29;19;N;9;51%;0%;5

Oslo, Norway;A passing shower;20;9;Spotty showers;17;8;NNW;9;68%;72%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Increasing clouds;26;12;Sunshine, pleasant;26;12;N;7;69%;5%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partial sunshine;29;26;Nice with sunshine;29;25;ESE;28;73%;42%;11

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;31;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;NW;7;84%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;34;24;Brief p.m. showers;33;24;E;12;69%;77%;6

Paris, France;Rain;18;11;Showers around;16;9;W;20;61%;70%;4

Perth, Australia;Sunny and nice;22;9;Partly sunny, nice;25;13;E;12;41%;1%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray thunderstorm;34;25;A t-storm in spots;33;26;SW;9;74%;71%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;SSE;14;73%;55%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;24;A t-storm in spots;34;25;SSE;7;56%;55%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;17;13;A bit of rain;16;9;WSW;19;65%;69%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and nice;27;11;Decreasing clouds;26;13;NE;7;60%;22%;6

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;22;12;A touch of rain;22;12;SW;16;46%;67%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;29;19;Rather cloudy;26;17;ENE;11;74%;2%;4

Recife, Brazil;A few showers;27;23;Spotty showers;28;23;SE;21;71%;84%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;12;6;Increasing clouds;10;7;NW;13;61%;16%;2

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;17;10;A shower;15;9;SSW;26;75%;84%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Plenty of sun;29;20;Mostly sunny, warm;31;21;NE;9;53%;0%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;39;25;Sunny and very warm;42;24;NE;10;7%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Brilliant sunshine;26;14;Partly sunny;25;16;S;11;70%;33%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cooler with rain;16;12;Brief a.m. showers;14;11;SSW;14;84%;89%;1

San Francisco, United States;Not as warm;21;15;Low clouds, then sun;20;14;WNW;18;70%;1%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;27;18;A t-storm in spots;26;19;ESE;9;68%;73%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;32;26;A shower or two;31;27;SE;11;72%;74%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;24;19;A t-storm in spots;25;19;WSW;7;98%;64%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;28;14;Nice with sunshine;29;13;NE;16;20%;7%;13

Santiago, Chile;A bit of rain;14;5;Cool with some sun;15;4;S;6;57%;25%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;25;NNE;8;76%;57%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;27;15;Nice with some sun;25;10;NNW;12;60%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;20;11;Clouds and sunshine;22;10;E;10;51%;2%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine and nice;27;16;Sunny and beautiful;28;17;ENE;4;55%;3%;6

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;29;23;A little rain;27;23;NE;25;71%;81%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;33;26;Clearing, a t-storm;32;27;SW;11;73%;80%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, nice;28;11;Plenty of sunshine;30;12;SSW;8;54%;1%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;30;25;A stray shower;30;26;E;18;76%;55%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;17;11;Thundershowers;15;11;NNW;14;89%;86%;1

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, warm;31;11;Cooler;18;12;WSW;35;35%;40%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;30;25;Some wind and rain;28;26;SE;31;83%;86%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower;16;10;Spotty showers;14;12;SSW;17;89%;86%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, nice;28;13;Sunny and nice;28;14;SE;11;31%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and very warm;33;16;Sunny and hot;34;19;NE;9;35%;3%;5

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, warm;35;22;Sunshine;32;21;SSE;9;20%;1%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;34;25;Mostly sunny;31;26;WNW;14;60%;5%;8

Tirana, Albania;Turning sunny;27;15;Sunny and pleasant;28;13;E;7;49%;0%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Periods of sun;30;22;A shower or two;29;19;ENE;12;60%;91%;6

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;21;15;Clearing;23;15;WSW;6;83%;15%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;31;22;Sunny and pleasant;33;24;ESE;12;48%;0%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;29;18;Sunny and very warm;34;20;SW;10;40%;0%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;26;9;A t-shower in spots;17;6;ESE;15;53%;54%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;20;11;Sunny and beautiful;22;12;NNE;8;41%;0%;4

Vienna, Austria;Warmer;23;11;A little p.m. rain;26;10;WNW;12;57%;85%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;33;25;A t-storm in spots;33;24;ENE;8;70%;80%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;18;11;Spotty showers;17;10;SW;23;73%;72%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Thickening clouds;20;13;A morning shower;18;9;WSW;20;77%;60%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;14;13;An afternoon shower;17;12;NNW;32;80%;70%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Some sun, a t-storm;33;25;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;W;8;72%;64%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and hot;34;15;Sunshine;32;16;NE;7;26%;1%;6

