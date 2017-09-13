Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, September 13, 2017

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;83;74;Clouds and sun, nice;84;75;SW;7;80%;44%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;107;85;Sunny and very warm;106;87;ENE;7;37%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;101;67;Sunny and hot;100;68;NW;8;32%;0%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, nice;79;66;Sunny and beautiful;84;67;ENE;7;57%;0%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Windy;63;52;Thundershowers;58;50;WNW;17;85%;87%;2

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;58;50;A little rain;56;48;NE;8;77%;84%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny;91;62;Sunny and nice;88;60;S;7;14%;0%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Warmer;52;38;Warmer;66;43;SW;8;51%;8%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun;89;68;Not as warm;79;61;S;10;66%;88%;6

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;90;71;Plenty of sunshine;90;69;SSW;7;41%;0%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;62;56;A little a.m. rain;65;54;WNW;13;81%;54%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;115;78;Sunny and very warm;110;76;WNW;10;12%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;90;74;Heavy showers;90;74;SW;6;78%;87%;3

Bangalore, India;Periods of sun, nice;85;70;A t-storm around;83;69;WSW;6;75%;72%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;95;77;A t-storm in spots;96;78;SSW;6;67%;72%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, warmer;79;69;Humid with some sun;80;59;ENE;12;77%;70%;5

Beijing, China;Sun and clouds;84;68;Cloudy;82;68;S;7;56%;11%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Sun and some clouds;72;54;Sunny and warmer;85;56;WNW;5;50%;9%;5

Berlin, Germany;A few showers;64;53;A p.m. shower or two;61;50;WSW;15;60%;84%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Considerable clouds;66;47;Variable clouds;68;48;ESE;7;66%;44%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;84;57;Sunny and pleasant;84;56;E;11;34%;0%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Warmer;72;53;A little p.m. rain;78;50;WNW;13;59%;84%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;63;50;Spotty showers;57;47;WSW;13;70%;83%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Sun and some clouds;83;51;Plenty of sunshine;83;54;ESE;4;55%;0%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;71;54;Clouds and sun, nice;79;51;NW;11;58%;68%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Turning out cloudy;65;55;Decreasing clouds;71;49;SSW;6;69%;13%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;88;63;Some sun, pleasant;89;63;NNW;5;27%;32%;7

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and nice;82;67;Mostly sunny, nice;80;69;NE;9;56%;0%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;101;75;Mostly sunny;95;73;N;8;41%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;64;49;Mostly sunny;64;53;SSE;12;58%;0%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;80;69;A t-storm in spots;83;69;S;4;60%;44%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;93;80;High clouds;94;80;SSW;10;70%;39%;5

Chicago, United States;Some sun returning;71;61;Partly sunny;77;64;SSE;6;67%;10%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, downpours;85;76;Morning showers;85;79;SW;8;78%;100%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain and a t-storm;58;52;Thundershowers;59;51;WNW;10;85%;85%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;88;80;Periods of sun;87;79;W;8;79%;44%;11

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;91;69;Mostly sunny and hot;95;73;SSE;8;55%;4%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;88;68;Sunshine and nice;89;69;ESE;8;67%;3%;12

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, warm;99;79;Mostly sunny, warm;99;78;NE;4;56%;8%;9

Denver, United States;A t-storm in spots;90;60;A t-storm in spots;86;56;N;6;33%;64%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, a t-storm;93;80;A t-storm in spots;93;80;S;6;70%;73%;10

Dili, East Timor;Some sun;94;73;A shower in spots;91;76;SE;7;59%;49%;8

Dublin, Ireland;A p.m. t-shower;57;46;A passing shower;58;46;WNW;18;73%;66%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;91;56;Mostly sunny, nice;88;56;NNE;6;20%;1%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Cooler;78;66;Partly sunny;84;68;WSW;7;69%;0%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;95;75;A t-storm in spots;89;78;NW;8;82%;66%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;83;54;Plenty of sun;87;54;ENE;5;25%;0%;11

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;73;A t-storm in spots;87;74;E;5;75%;55%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;61;51;Spotty showers;57;51;S;12;91%;88%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;93;79;A few showers;92;77;SW;8;73%;84%;5

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;90;79;Mostly sunny;91;78;E;8;65%;36%;10

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;86;71;Partly sunny;86;74;NE;5;61%;32%;10

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;95;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;74;WNW;5;72%;83%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;93;70;Mostly sunny;92;72;WNW;8;50%;11%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sun;82;71;Sunny and very warm;84;69;ENE;9;58%;1%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;95;74;A stray shower;94;75;E;8;58%;60%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;105;85;Sunshine and warm;97;85;SSE;7;57%;2%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;83;57;Sunny and very warm;87;54;S;5;14%;1%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;92;55;Not as warm;80;52;NNW;3;39%;52%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;90;79;Partly sunny;92;79;W;10;61%;3%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;82;66;A stray thunderstorm;83;67;SSW;5;74%;73%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;105;82;Mostly sunny;103;80;S;10;32%;29%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Cooler;66;53;Mostly sunny;75;59;S;11;50%;6%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, warm;91;78;A p.m. t-storm;90;79;ENE;5;69%;81%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Nice with some sun;88;72;Partly sunny;87;72;WSW;7;60%;44%;6

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;79;A t-storm in spots;93;79;S;6;74%;59%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;90;75;Couple of t-storms;88;73;N;4;81%;96%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or two;54;35;A shower or two;52;33;SSE;7;70%;89%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;84;75;A t-storm in spots;83;75;SW;10;80%;55%;5

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sunshine;66;59;Low clouds may break;65;59;S;8;74%;15%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and nice;84;63;Partly sunny, nice;79;59;NNW;12;62%;0%;6

London, United Kingdom;A passing shower;63;48;Showers around;61;46;WNW;13;68%;74%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;78;65;Low clouds breaking;75;64;SW;6;61%;30%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;80;70;Partly sunny;80;71;SSW;7;73%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;Plenty of sunshine;88;64;Partly sunny;86;59;NE;6;31%;12%;6

Male, Maldives;Brief p.m. showers;85;81;A stray thunderstorm;86;81;WSW;11;80%;76%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;92;78;Afternoon showers;93;77;WNW;5;63%;76%;9

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;86;79;Couple of t-storms;89;78;SE;5;74%;95%;5

Melbourne, Australia;A few showers;59;42;A shower or two;56;50;W;15;66%;79%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;75;53;A t-storm in spots;73;52;NNE;5;54%;55%;12

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;89;80;A shower or t-storm;90;80;ESE;6;76%;74%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Cooler with clearing;64;53;A touch of rain;62;52;SW;11;67%;86%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;84;76;Partly sunny;84;76;SSW;11;70%;68%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;A little p.m. rain;61;53;Clearing;64;51;S;7;74%;15%;5

Montreal, Canada;Clouding up;78;60;Mostly sunny;79;59;SW;1;68%;14%;5

Moscow, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;74;55;Cooler with a shower;62;57;SW;13;67%;83%;3

Mumbai, India;Spotty showers;88;79;Couple of t-storms;90;81;SSW;6;84%;92%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;76;55;A shower in spots;75;55;E;7;67%;53%;12

New York, United States;Partly sunny;78;68;A stray t-shower;78;66;S;8;77%;65%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;97;68;Sunny and very warm;95;71;NW;6;47%;0%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Brief a.m. showers;50;37;Remaining cloudy;49;46;SSW;9;64%;40%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Decreasing clouds;85;68;Some brightening;84;65;N;6;51%;0%;5

Oslo, Norway;A passing shower;68;48;Spotty showers;62;47;NNW;5;68%;72%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Increasing clouds;79;54;Sunshine, pleasant;79;53;N;4;69%;5%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partial sunshine;84;78;Nice with sunshine;84;78;ESE;17;73%;42%;11

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;87;76;Showers and t-storms;86;76;NW;5;84%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;93;75;Brief p.m. showers;91;75;E;7;69%;77%;6

Paris, France;Rain;65;52;Showers around;60;48;W;12;61%;70%;4

Perth, Australia;Sunny and nice;72;48;Partly sunny, nice;76;56;E;8;41%;1%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray thunderstorm;93;78;A t-storm in spots;92;79;SW;5;74%;71%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;88;77;A t-storm in spots;88;77;SSE;9;73%;55%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;94;76;A t-storm in spots;93;77;SSE;4;56%;55%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;62;56;A bit of rain;61;49;WSW;12;65%;69%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and nice;81;52;Decreasing clouds;79;55;NE;4;60%;22%;6

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;71;54;A touch of rain;72;54;SW;10;46%;67%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;85;66;Rather cloudy;78;63;ENE;7;74%;2%;4

Recife, Brazil;A few showers;81;73;Spotty showers;82;73;SE;13;71%;84%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;53;42;Increasing clouds;50;45;NW;8;61%;16%;2

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;63;50;A shower;60;49;SSW;16;75%;84%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Plenty of sun;84;69;Mostly sunny, warm;87;69;NE;6;53%;0%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;103;76;Sunny and very warm;107;76;NE;6;7%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Brilliant sunshine;79;58;Partly sunny;77;62;S;7;70%;33%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cooler with rain;61;53;Brief a.m. showers;57;53;SSW;8;84%;89%;1

San Francisco, United States;Not as warm;69;60;Low clouds, then sun;67;57;WNW;11;70%;1%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;81;65;A t-storm in spots;79;65;ESE;6;68%;73%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;89;79;A shower or two;88;80;SE;7;72%;74%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;75;65;A t-storm in spots;78;66;WSW;4;98%;64%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;82;56;Nice with sunshine;83;56;NE;10;20%;7%;13

Santiago, Chile;A bit of rain;58;41;Cool with some sun;59;39;S;4;57%;25%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;88;76;A t-storm in spots;88;76;NNE;5;76%;57%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;80;59;Nice with some sun;78;50;NNW;8;60%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;69;52;Clouds and sunshine;71;49;E;7;51%;2%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine and nice;81;61;Sunny and beautiful;82;63;ENE;2;55%;3%;6

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;84;73;A little rain;81;73;NE;15;71%;81%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;91;78;Clearing, a t-storm;89;80;SW;7;73%;80%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, nice;82;52;Plenty of sunshine;85;54;SSW;5;54%;1%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;87;77;A stray shower;86;78;E;11;76%;55%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;62;52;Thundershowers;59;51;NNW;8;89%;86%;1

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, warm;88;52;Cooler;65;53;WSW;22;35%;40%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;86;77;Some wind and rain;83;78;SE;19;83%;86%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower;61;51;Spotty showers;58;53;SSW;11;89%;86%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, nice;83;55;Sunny and nice;83;56;SE;7;31%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and very warm;91;61;Sunny and hot;92;66;NE;6;35%;3%;5

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, warm;95;71;Sunshine;90;69;SSE;6;20%;1%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;93;78;Mostly sunny;87;78;WNW;8;60%;5%;8

Tirana, Albania;Turning sunny;80;59;Sunny and pleasant;82;56;E;4;49%;0%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Periods of sun;87;71;A shower or two;84;66;ENE;8;60%;91%;6

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;69;59;Clearing;73;59;WSW;4;83%;15%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;88;72;Sunny and pleasant;91;75;ESE;7;48%;0%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;84;65;Sunny and very warm;93;68;SW;6;40%;0%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;79;49;A t-shower in spots;63;43;ESE;9;53%;54%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;68;52;Sunny and beautiful;72;53;NNE;5;41%;0%;4

Vienna, Austria;Warmer;74;52;A little p.m. rain;78;49;WNW;7;57%;85%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;92;78;A t-storm in spots;92;76;ENE;5;70%;80%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;64;51;Spotty showers;62;50;SW;14;73%;72%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Thickening clouds;67;55;A morning shower;65;48;WSW;12;77%;60%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;58;55;An afternoon shower;62;53;NNW;20;80%;70%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Some sun, a t-storm;92;77;A stray thunderstorm;92;78;W;5;72%;64%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and hot;94;60;Sunshine;90;61;NE;4;26%;1%;6

