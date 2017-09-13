  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan visa waiver for Filipinos could start in October

Relevant government meeting scheduled for this week

By Juvina Lai,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/09/13 19:01

Image Flickr

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed on Wednesday that visa-free entry to Taiwan could be made available for visitors from the Philippines in October, reported CNA.

A meeting on the subject is due to take place within this week and will be attended by government officials from police to immigration officers. This meeting will focus on the various factors that could affect or be affected by the new policy and should everything be in place, the new policy could be made effective from October.

Through its New Southbound Policy, the government of President Tsai Ing-wen has been trying to improve and boost ties with Southeast Asian countries, South Asian countries, Australia and New Zealand.

In an attempt to promote the policy, the government has made constant efforts to make travel to Taiwan much easier and has relaxed the visa rules for citizens of as many as 10 ASEAN countries and India. The Philippines was also included into the e-visa program in October 2016.
Southbound Policy
new southbound policy
President Tsai Ing-wen
visa waiver

RELATED ARTICLES

President Tsai welcomes overseas compatriot students from SE Asia
2017/09/13 11:16
Taiwanese groups set to perform at Singapore indie music festival
2017/09/07 19:32
Taiwan to push forward New Southbound Policy
2017/09/04 11:31
Taiwan president talks about increasing investment in military
2017/09/01 16:47
Thailand ends free visa policy for Taiwanese
2017/08/31 15:14