Taiwan visa waiver for Filipinos could start in October

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed on Wednesday that visa-free entry to Taiwan could be made available for visitors from the Philippines in October, reported CNA.

A meeting on the subject is due to take place within this week and will be attended by government officials from police to immigration officers. This meeting will focus on the various factors that could affect or be affected by the new policy and should everything be in place, the new policy could be made effective from October.

Through its New Southbound Policy, the government of President Tsai Ing-wen has been trying to improve and boost ties with Southeast Asian countries, South Asian countries, Australia and New Zealand.

In an attempt to promote the policy, the government has made constant efforts to make travel to Taiwan much easier and has relaxed the visa rules for citizens of as many as 10 ASEAN countries and India. The Philippines was also included into the e-visa program in October 2016.