German right-wing party on course to enter parliament

PFORZHEIM, Germany (AP) — A nationalist party that wants Germany to close its borders to migrants, leave Europe's common currency and end sanctions against Russia is predicted to enter Parliament for the first time this month.
Alternative for Germany, or AfD, has been boosted by voters' anger at Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision to let over a million refugees into the country since 2015.
The party is forecast to take between 8 and 11 percent of the vote on Sept. 24, giving it dozens of lawmakers in the national Parliament.
If they succeed, it would be the first time in 60 years that a party to the right of Merkel's Union bloc has attracted enough votes to enter the Bundestag.