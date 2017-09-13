Seriously injured drunk driver snores his way through rescue operation after car crash in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—A seriously injured drunk driver fell asleep and was snoring and snorting after a car crash while paramedics were trying to remove him from his car and subsequently sending him to hospital for treatment, according to a news release issued by a police station in central Taiwan on Tuesday.

In the news release, Dongshi Precinct, Taichung City Government Police Department, said a man surnamed Liao was driving on a street in Xinshe District, Taichung City a few days ago when he lost control of his vehicle around a turn, dashed across the opposite lane and slammed his car into a roadside retaining wall. The car ended upside down after the crash, the airbag burst, and the driver was pinned to the driver’s seat, the release said.

Paramedics responding to the scene helped remove the driver from his vehicle and sent him to hospital for treatment, the release said. A blood sample was taken from the driver, and a blood test showed 0.19 g of alcohol for every dL of blood in his system, according to the police. A medical examination showed that the driver, who was being treated in the hospital, was suffering from bruises in the head, feet and hands, rib fractures, hemothorax and pneumothorax.

The vehicle was badly damaged in the crash, but paramedics didn’t hear any groaning in pain from Liao during the whole process of rescuing him, instead they only heard his snoring and snorting, which indicated he was asleep, the police said, adding that they were sending the case to prosecutors for possible charges for crimes against public safety.