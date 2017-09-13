Eye of Typhoon Talim now visible from space

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Over the past three hours Typhoon Talim's radius has expanded rapidly and its eye is now clearly visible from satellites in space, said Hsieh Ming-chang (謝明昌), Disaster Prevention Section chief at the Central Weather Bureau.

As of 2:30 p.m. this afternoon, Typhoon Talim, the 18th tropical storm of the season, was 24.8 degrees north, 125.9 degrees east, which is approximately 440 kilometers east of Taipei, and was moving northwest at a speed of 14 kilometers per hour, with wind speeds of 144 kilometers per hour and gusts of 180 kilometers per hour.

At a press conference today, Hsieh said that although Talim is not projected to hit Taiwan directly, its radius has already increased to 220 kilometers, its center's maximum wind speeds will reach 144 kilometers per hour, and an obvious eye has formed, therefore heavy rain is likely in mountainous areas of northern Taiwan.

Hsieh explained that as it passes Taiwan, Talim will bring strong northeasterly winds so that from this evening to early tomorrow morning sporadic heavy downpours are likely. He added that it will not be until tomorrow evening as the typhoon shifts from a northwest path to a northeast trajectory that the strong winds and heavy rains will start to dissipate.



As of 4:50 p.m., outer bands are starting to reach Taiwan and eye wall is clearly visible. (CWB)



At 3:20 p.m., the eye of Typhoon Talim was clearly visible just to the east of Taiwan. (CWB)