1 elderly couple: A decision to stay put despite Irma floods

Joseph Dupuis III stacks items off the floor in his parents water logged apartment on the St. John's River in Jacksonville, Fla. in the aftermath of H
A home owner removes water logged items from his home as floodwaters fill the street in the San Marco area of Jacksonville, Fla. in the aftermath of H
Police officers plow through floodwater on Hendricks Avenue in San Marco as Hurricane Irma passes by Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Wi
Jeff Moore, left, helps building owner Gary Boggs remove a water logged rug from a flooded two story building in the San Marco area of Jacksonville, F
Charlotte Glaze gives Donna Lamb a teary hug as she floats out some of her belongings in floodwaters from the Ortega River in Jacksonville, Fla., Mond
Marlene Sulkers, left, is escorted by her granddaughter Rachel Sulkers as they evacuate from Rachel's residence in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, in
A few streets remain flooded along the St. John's River in Jacksonville, Fla., in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/
In this Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, photo provided by DroneBase, people trudge through floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Jacksonville, Fla
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — For 82-year-old Vera Dupuis and her husband Joseph, the flood waters rose faster than they could pile their things atop the furniture.
Her collection of hundreds of Beanie Babies went underwater. So did her husband's model trucks and favorite recliner. They even stuffed old records in the bathtub but the water topped that too, pouring right in.
On Tuesday as Dupuis dug through her soggy apartment in Jacksonville, Florida, seeing if there was anything to save. But she said, "We lost everything we own, just about."
She and her 88-year-old husband have lived in a senior citizens building for 26 years on the banks of the St. Johns River in their city in Florida's far northeast corner. Their neighborhood was one of several in the city inundated by rushing water from the river when Hurricane Irma took its final lick at the state Monday.