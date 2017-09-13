  1. Home
Miners protest threatened mine suspension in Greece

By  Associated Press
2017/09/13 14:39

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A group of miners from northern Greece are protesting outside the Development Ministry in Athens after their Canada-based mining company threatened to suspend investments in the country.

About 150 miners from the Eldorado Gold mine in Halkidiki were protesting Wednesday outside the ministry, shouting "hands off the mine." A small group pushed past police to enter the building, jamming themselves into the entrance's revolving door.

Eldorado, one of Greece's largest foreign investors, said Monday it would suspend operations on Sept. 22 over delays in the issuing of permits and that it would only carry out maintenance and environmental work if the licenses are not issued.

Accusing Eldorado of applying political pressure, the government says it wants more information from the company and that any differences should go to arbitration.