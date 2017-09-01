Taiwan hosts three-day Semicon international semiconductor fair

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Semicon Taiwan opened in Taipei Wednesday, hoping to attract 45,000 professionals from the international semiconductor business, one of the country’s strongest economic sectors.

Taiwan is the home of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (台積電), the biggest contract computer chip maker in the world, and of United Microelectronics Corp. (聯電), another top producer in the sector.

The latest edition of Semicon, hosted from September 13 thru 15 by the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, has expanded to include 700 exhibitors presenting their wares and services at 1,800 stalls, organizers said.

The show focuses on four major trends which, according to the organizers, link up the entire semiconductor industry ecosystem, namely the Internet of Things, Smart Manufacturing, Smart Transportation and Smart Medical Technology.

Taiwan claimed the largest market for new semiconductor equipment for the fifth year in a row, according to the Semicon website.

The event is also accompanied by the International Test Conference, which brings together experts in IC design and testing to discuss latest trends in the sector.

3D technology is one of the key subjects to be discussed at several events at Semicon, reports said.