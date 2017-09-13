BC-BBA--AL Standings,0210

American League

At A Glance

By The Associated Press

East Division W L Pct GB Boston 82 62 .569 — New York 78 66 .542 4 Tampa Bay 72 74 .493 11 Baltimore 71 74 .490 11½ Toronto 68 77 .469 14½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 89 56 .614 — Minnesota 75 69 .521 13½ Kansas City 72 72 .500 16½ Detroit 60 84 .417 28½ Chicago 57 87 .396 31½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 87 57 .604 — Los Angeles 73 71 .507 14 Texas 72 72 .500 15 Seattle 72 73 .497 15½ Oakland 63 81 .438 24

___

Tuesday's Games

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Toronto 3, Baltimore 2

Boston 11, Oakland 1

Cleveland 2, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Seattle 10, Texas 3

Minnesota 16, San Diego 0

Houston 1, L.A. Angels 0

Wednesday's Games

Detroit (Farmer 4-2) at Cleveland (Clevinger 9-5)

N.Y. Yankees (Garcia 5-9) vs. Tampa Bay (Archer 9-9) at Citi Field, New York

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-2) at Kansas City (Skoglund 1-2)

Baltimore (Gausman 10-10) at Toronto (Stroman 11-7)

Oakland (Cotton 7-10) at Boston (Fister 5-7)

Seattle (Leake 9-12) at Texas (Perez 12-10)

San Diego (Lamet 7-7) at Minnesota (Santana 15-7)

Houston (McCullers 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 1-5)