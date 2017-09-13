  1. Home
BC-BBA--AL Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/09/13 13:56
American League

At A Glance

By The Associated Press

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 82 62 .569
New York 78 66 .542 4
Tampa Bay 72 74 .493 11
Baltimore 71 74 .490 11½
Toronto 68 77 .469 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 89 56 .614
Minnesota 75 69 .521 13½
Kansas City 72 72 .500 16½
Detroit 60 84 .417 28½
Chicago 57 87 .396 31½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 87 57 .604
Los Angeles 73 71 .507 14
Texas 72 72 .500 15
Seattle 72 73 .497 15½
Oakland 63 81 .438 24

___

Tuesday's Games

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Toronto 3, Baltimore 2

Boston 11, Oakland 1

Cleveland 2, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Seattle 10, Texas 3

Minnesota 16, San Diego 0

Houston 1, L.A. Angels 0

Wednesday's Games

Detroit (Farmer 4-2) at Cleveland (Clevinger 9-5)

N.Y. Yankees (Garcia 5-9) vs. Tampa Bay (Archer 9-9) at Citi Field, New York

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-2) at Kansas City (Skoglund 1-2)

Baltimore (Gausman 10-10) at Toronto (Stroman 11-7)

Oakland (Cotton 7-10) at Boston (Fister 5-7)

Seattle (Leake 9-12) at Texas (Perez 12-10)

San Diego (Lamet 7-7) at Minnesota (Santana 15-7)

Houston (McCullers 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 1-5)