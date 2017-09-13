BC-BBA--AL Standings

%hdrmisc(At A Glance<%)
%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|82
|62
|.569
|—
|New York
|78
|66
|.542
|4
|Tampa Bay
|72
|74
|.493
|11
|Baltimore
|71
|74
|.490
|11½
|Toronto
|68
|77
|.469
|14½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|89
|56
|.614
|—
|Minnesota
|75
|69
|.521
|13½
|Kansas City
|72
|72
|.500
|16½
|Detroit
|60
|84
|.417
|28½
|Chicago
|57
|87
|.396
|31½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|87
|57
|.604
|—
|Los Angeles
|73
|71
|.507
|14
|Texas
|72
|72
|.500
|15
|Seattle
|72
|73
|.497
|15½
|Oakland
|63
|81
|.438
|24
___
|Tuesday's Games
Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Toronto 3, Baltimore 2
Boston 11, Oakland 1
Cleveland 2, Detroit 0
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Seattle 10, Texas 3
Minnesota 16, San Diego 0
Houston 1, L.A. Angels 0
|Wednesday's Games
Detroit (Farmer 4-2) at Cleveland (Clevinger 9-5)
N.Y. Yankees (Garcia 5-9) vs. Tampa Bay (Archer 9-9) at Citi Field, New York
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-2) at Kansas City (Skoglund 1-2)
Baltimore (Gausman 10-10) at Toronto (Stroman 11-7)
Oakland (Cotton 7-10) at Boston (Fister 5-7)
Seattle (Leake 9-12) at Texas (Perez 12-10)
San Diego (Lamet 7-7) at Minnesota (Santana 15-7)
Houston (McCullers 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 1-5)