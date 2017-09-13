French president vows help for Irma's damage in Caribbean

France's President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with residents during his visit in the French Caribbean islands of St. Martin , Tuesday, Sept. 12, 201
France's President Emmanuel Macron shakes comforts rmedical team during his visit in the French Caribbean islands of St. Martin , Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2
France's President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a press conference during his visit in the French Caribbean islands of St. Martin, Tuesday
France's President Emmanuel Macron talks with residents during his visit in the French Caribbean islands of St. Martin, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. Macro
U.S. Air force personnel evacuate citizens from Princes Juliana International Airport in Philipsburg, after the passage of Hurricane Irma, in St. Mart
France's President Emmanuel Macron talks with residents during his visit in the French Caribbean islands of St. Martin, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. Macro
France's President Emmanuel Macron walks down a destroyed building during his visit in the French Caribbean islands of St. Martin , Tuesday, Sept. 12,
Aerial view of the houses destroyed by Irma during the visit of France's President Emmanuel Macron in the French Caribbean islands of St. Martin, Tues
Residents stand around destroyed houses during France's President Emmanuel Macron's visit in the French Caribbean islands of St. Martin, Tuesday, Sept
View of the damaged houses destroyed by Irma during the visit of France's President Emmanuel Macron in the French Caribbean islands of St. Martin, Tue
A French gendarme looks on during the visit of France's President Emmanuel Macron in the French Caribbean islands of St. Martin, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 20
View of the partially buildings destroyed by Irma during the visit of France's President Emmanuel Macron in the French Caribbean islands of St. Martin
A French gendarme looks on during the visit of France's President Emmanuel Macron in the French Caribbean islands of St. Martin, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 20
Dutch King Willem-Alexander speaks to the press during his visit regarding hurricane response after the passing of Hurricane Irma in Willemstad, Curac
Dutch King Willem-Alexander watches a presentation regarding hurricane response after the passing of Hurricane Irma in Willemstad, Curacao, Monday, S
MARIGOT, St. Martin (AP) — France's president is promising to rebuild stronger Caribbean territories after Hurricane Irma destroyed much of St. Martin and St. Barts.
In a visit to the affected islands, French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged anger over the government's response to the disaster.
He brought in much-needed food, water and medical supplies Tuesday and said officials were working to evacuate those who wanted to leave and set up much-needed services for those who choose to stay.
He said France was bringing in air-conditioned tents so children can start classes again soon, and he said a center would be established by Monday to begin processing requests for financial help.
Macron pledged to rebuild St. Martin as a "model" for withstanding future storms.