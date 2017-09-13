Romania coast guards rescues 153 migrants from Black Sea

CONSTANTA, Romania (AP) — Romania's coast guard has rescued 150 migrants from a vessel in distress on the Black Sea.

The rusty ship was towed to the Black Sea port of Constanta, some 250 kilometers (150 miles) east of Bucharest, before dawn Wednesday after high winds and waves hampered rescue efforts.

Cristian Cicu, deputy commander of the Romanian coast guard, says an initial count showed about 153 people on board, including 53 children.

Authorities initially spotted what they called the clandestine ship outside Romanian territorial waters on Tuesday morning.

The ship sent out a distress signal and two coast guard boats were dispatched to the area.

Migrants are increasingly trying to cross the Black Sea from Turkey to reach Romania.