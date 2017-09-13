  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBO--Major League Linescores

By  Associated Press
2017/09/13 12:24
BC-BBO--Major League Linescores,0358 Tuesday's Major League Linescores

%ednotes(Eds: will be updated.<%)

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Chicago 001 100 010—3 13 0
Kansas City 400 000 00x—4 4 0

Covey, Fry (6), Farquhar (6), Bummer (8) and Brantly, Narvaez; Gaviglio, Minor (6), Moylan (8), Alexander (9) and S.Perez. W_Gaviglio 4-5. L_Covey 0-5. Sv_Alexander (4). HRs_Kansas City, Moss.

___

New York 100 000 000—1 3 0
Tampa Bay 100 000 01x—2 5 0

Gray and G.Sanchez; Snell, Cishek (6), Jennings (7), Hunter (8), Colome (9) and W.Ramos. W_Hunter 3-5. L_Gray 9-10. Sv_Colome (44). HRs_Tampa Bay, Kiermaier, Hechavarria.

___

Baltimore 000 000 110—2 6 0
Toronto 001 000 002—3 10 0

Bundy, Givens (7), Brach (8), Britton (8) and C.Joseph; Biagini, Koehler (9), Mayza (9) and Maile. W_Mayza 1-0. L_Britton 2-1. HRs_Baltimore, Beckham.

___

Detroit 000 000 000—0 5 0
Cleveland 100 001 00x—2 9 0

Boyd, Hardy (6), VerHagen (6), Stumpf (8) and Holaday; Kluber and Gomes. W_Kluber 16-4. L_Boyd 5-10. HRs_Cleveland, Lindor.

___

Oakland 100 000 000— 1 3 2
Boston 050 222 00x—11 16 0

Manaea, S.Castro (4), R.Alcantara (6), Brady (8) and Garneau; E.Rodriguez, Workman (7), C.Smith (8), Maddox (8) and Vazquez. W_E.Rodriguez 5-5. L_Manaea 10-10. HRs_Boston, Betts 2.

___

Seattle 043 011 100—10 15 1
Texas 012 000 000— 3 10 0

Gonzales, Pazos (6), Altavilla (7), Simmons (8), Lawrence (9) and Zunino; M.Gonzalez, Gardewine (3), Bibens-Dirkx (4), Leclerc (7), Espino (9) and Chirinos, Nicholas. W_Gonzales 1-1. L_M.Gonzalez 7-11. HRs_Seattle, Seager, Gamel.

___

INTERLEAGUE
San Diego 000 000 000— 0 4 0
Minnesota 162 211 30x—16 18 1

Wood, Valdez (3), Mazzoni (6), McGrath (7) and Hedges, Torrens; Gibson, G.Perkins (7), Tonkin (8), Moya (9) and J.Castro, Garver. W_Gibson 10-10. L_Wood 3-6. HRs_Minnesota, Polanco, Escobar, Dozier, Vargas, Rosario, Castro 2.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta 103 101 200—8 14 0
Washington 000 000 000—0 9 1

Teheran, L.Jackson (8) and K.Suzuki; G.Gonzalez, A.Cole (6), A.Adams (8), Romero (9) and Wieters, Severino. W_Teheran 11-11. L_G.Gonzalez 14-7. HRs_Atlanta, Albies, Freeman.

___

Pittsburgh 002 000 000—2 6 1
Milwaukee 014 000 00x—5 8 0

G.Cole, E.Santana (7), Leathersich (8) and Stewart; Suter, Jeffress (4), Drake (5), Hughes (6), Swarzak (7), Hader (8), Knebel (9) and Vogt, Pina. W_Jeffress 4-2. L_G.Cole 11-10. Sv_Knebel (35). HRs_Milwaukee, Thames.

___

Cincinnati 100 030 000— 4 9 2
St. Louis 231 202 30x—13 14 1

Stephenson, Chacin (4), R.Davis (5), A.Hernandez (7), McGuire (7) and S.Turner; Lynn, Cecil (6), Duke (8), S.Alcantara (9) and Molina, C.Kelly. W_Lynn 11-7. L_Stephenson 4-5. HRs_Cincinnati, Cozart. St. Louis, DeJong.

___

New York 000 110 001—3 7 0
Chicago 000 411 11x—8 11 0

Gsellman, Milone (5), Rhame (6), Smoker (7), Flexen (8) and d'Arnaud; Quintana, Edwards (8), Wilson (9), Strop (9) and Contreras, Rivera. W_Quintana 10-11. L_Gsellman 6-7. HRs_Chicago, Schwarber, Happ, Bryant.

___

Miami 010 042 000 100 000—8 13 2
Philadelphia 101 000 131 100 001—9 17 0
(15 innings)

Peters, McGowan (7), Steckenrider (8), Barraclough (9), Ellington (10), Tazawa (12), J.Garcia (14), Guerra (15) and Realmuto; Pivetta, Milner (6), Arano (7), Siegrist (7), Pinto (8), Morgan (9), Neris (10), L.Garcia (12), E.Ramos (14) and Alfaro, Rupp. W_E.Ramos 2-7. L_Guerra 1-1. HRs_Miami, Dietrich, Ozuna. Philadelphia, Hoskins 2.