BC-BBO--Major League Linescores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|001
|100
|010—3
|13
|0
|Kansas City
|400
|000
|00x—4
|4
|0
Covey, Fry (6), Farquhar (6), Bummer (8) and Brantly, Narvaez; Gaviglio, Minor (6), Moylan (8), Alexander (9) and S.Perez. W_Gaviglio 4-5. L_Covey 0-5. Sv_Alexander (4). HRs_Kansas City, Moss.
___
|New York
|100
|000
|000—1
|3
|0
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|01x—2
|5
|0
Gray and G.Sanchez; Snell, Cishek (6), Jennings (7), Hunter (8), Colome (9) and W.Ramos. W_Hunter 3-5. L_Gray 9-10. Sv_Colome (44). HRs_Tampa Bay, Kiermaier, Hechavarria.
___
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|110—2
|6
|0
|Toronto
|001
|000
|002—3
|10
|0
Bundy, Givens (7), Brach (8), Britton (8) and C.Joseph; Biagini, Koehler (9), Mayza (9) and Maile. W_Mayza 1-0. L_Britton 2-1. HRs_Baltimore, Beckham.
___
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
|Cleveland
|100
|001
|00x—2
|9
|0
Boyd, Hardy (6), VerHagen (6), Stumpf (8) and Holaday; Kluber and Gomes. W_Kluber 16-4. L_Boyd 5-10. HRs_Cleveland, Lindor.
___
|Oakland
|100
|000
|000—
|1
|3
|2
|Boston
|050
|222
|00x—11
|16
|0
Manaea, S.Castro (4), R.Alcantara (6), Brady (8) and Garneau; E.Rodriguez, Workman (7), C.Smith (8), Maddox (8) and Vazquez. W_E.Rodriguez 5-5. L_Manaea 10-10. HRs_Boston, Betts 2.
___
|Seattle
|043
|011
|100—10
|15
|1
|Texas
|012
|000
|000—
|3
|10
|0
Gonzales, Pazos (6), Altavilla (7), Simmons (8), Lawrence (9) and Zunino; M.Gonzalez, Gardewine (3), Bibens-Dirkx (4), Leclerc (7), Espino (9) and Chirinos, Nicholas. W_Gonzales 1-1. L_M.Gonzalez 7-11. HRs_Seattle, Seager, Gamel.
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|4
|0
|Minnesota
|162
|211
|30x—16
|18
|1
Wood, Valdez (3), Mazzoni (6), McGrath (7) and Hedges, Torrens; Gibson, G.Perkins (7), Tonkin (8), Moya (9) and J.Castro, Garver. W_Gibson 10-10. L_Wood 3-6. HRs_Minnesota, Polanco, Escobar, Dozier, Vargas, Rosario, Castro 2.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|103
|101
|200—8
|14
|0
|Washington
|000
|000
|000—0
|9
|1
Teheran, L.Jackson (8) and K.Suzuki; G.Gonzalez, A.Cole (6), A.Adams (8), Romero (9) and Wieters, Severino. W_Teheran 11-11. L_G.Gonzalez 14-7. HRs_Atlanta, Albies, Freeman.
___
|Pittsburgh
|002
|000
|000—2
|6
|1
|Milwaukee
|014
|000
|00x—5
|8
|0
G.Cole, E.Santana (7), Leathersich (8) and Stewart; Suter, Jeffress (4), Drake (5), Hughes (6), Swarzak (7), Hader (8), Knebel (9) and Vogt, Pina. W_Jeffress 4-2. L_G.Cole 11-10. Sv_Knebel (35). HRs_Milwaukee, Thames.
___
|Cincinnati
|100
|030
|000—
|4
|9
|2
|St. Louis
|231
|202
|30x—13
|14
|1
Stephenson, Chacin (4), R.Davis (5), A.Hernandez (7), McGuire (7) and S.Turner; Lynn, Cecil (6), Duke (8), S.Alcantara (9) and Molina, C.Kelly. W_Lynn 11-7. L_Stephenson 4-5. HRs_Cincinnati, Cozart. St. Louis, DeJong.
___
|New York
|000
|110
|001—3
|7
|0
|Chicago
|000
|411
|11x—8
|11
|0
Gsellman, Milone (5), Rhame (6), Smoker (7), Flexen (8) and d'Arnaud; Quintana, Edwards (8), Wilson (9), Strop (9) and Contreras, Rivera. W_Quintana 10-11. L_Gsellman 6-7. HRs_Chicago, Schwarber, Happ, Bryant.
___
|Miami
|010
|042
|000
|100
|000—8
|13
|2
|Philadelphia
|101
|000
|131
|100
|001—9
|17
|0
Peters, McGowan (7), Steckenrider (8), Barraclough (9), Ellington (10), Tazawa (12), J.Garcia (14), Guerra (15) and Realmuto; Pivetta, Milner (6), Arano (7), Siegrist (7), Pinto (8), Morgan (9), Neris (10), L.Garcia (12), E.Ramos (14) and Alfaro, Rupp. W_E.Ramos 2-7. L_Guerra 1-1. HRs_Miami, Dietrich, Ozuna. Philadelphia, Hoskins 2.