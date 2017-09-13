International campaign spotlights Taiwan’s desire to participate in UN

An international campaign publicizing the desire of the 23 million people of Taiwan to participate in the U.N. system was launched Sept. 11 in Taipei City by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The multichannel initiative urges the world body to include Taiwan in its funds, programs and specialized agencies, lift restrictions on Republic of China (Taiwan) nationals entering U.N. facilities and taking part in meetings and tours, and invite Taiwan to attend activities and mechanisms related to Sustainable Development Goals. Its timing coincides with the commencement the next day of the 72nd U.N. General Assembly in New York City and Sept. 19-25 general debate.



MOFA Deputy Minister Paul Wen-liang Chang said the campaign is based upon the government’s steadfast diplomacy, reflects public expectations and is the result of a careful review of all relevant factors.



Taiwan is ready and willing to interact and collaborate with all countries and territories so as to assist in safeguarding regional peace, strengthening economic development and achieving the SDGs, according to the MOFA.



Part of the initiative involves MOFA Minister David Tawei Lee penning an op-ed that was well-received by the foreign media and the ministry releasing the visually stunning short “Taiwan: A Partner for a Better World,” which showcases Taiwan’s efforts to reach the 17 U.N. SDGs by 2030.



In addition, Environmental Protection Administration Minister Lee Ying-yuan will visit New York for the release of the country’s first SDGs Voluntary National Review, as well as lead an international seminar and forum with young Taiwan expatriates organized by Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York.



ROC diplomatic allies are also throwing their weight behind the campaign. A number of the countries’ permanent representatives to the world body will sign a letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres explaining Taiwan’s position and are expected to voice their support during the general debate.