Tanker, dredger collide in Singapore waters, 5 crew missing

SINGAPORE (AP) — An oil tanker and a dredger have collided in Singapore waters, capsizing the dredger and leaving five of its crew missing.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said Wednesday morning the dredger was partially submerged after the collision. It said seven of the dredger's crew members were rescued by the police coast guard and five were unaccounted for.

After the collision, the Dominican dredger JBB De Rong 19 was moved to near Pulau Senang, where search and rescue operations are ongoing. Singapore has deployed two tugboats, three patrol craft, seven other vessels and a Super Puma helicopter to support the operations.

The 26 crew members on the Indonesian tanker Kartika Segara were not hurt. The tanker reportedly suffered damage to the starboard bow.

An investigation was ongoing.