Dog's YouTube 'candidacy' is a big hit in Newfoundland

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland (AP) — One of the candidates in for mayor in St. John's, Newfoundland, has become a celebrity — the one with fur and four legs.

It's a 5-year-old Australian cattle dog named Finn. He's featured in a tongue-in-cheek, campaign-style YouTube video that has been making the rounds on social media.

Owner Glenn Redmond said Tuesday a lot of people are saying Finn is the best candidate, but he concedes the dog's name won't actually be on the ballot.

Redmond says he made the video to draw attention to local issues like potholes and sidewalk snow clearing. He says Finn will soon be featured in another video asking local people who they are voting for in the municipal election Sept. 26.