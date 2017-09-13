  1. Home
Betts has 2 HRs, 6 RBIs as Red Sox roll past Athletics 11-1

By KYLE HIGHTOWER , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2017/09/13 10:38

BOSTON (AP) — Mookie Betts hit two home runs and a two-run triple, and the Boston Red Sox rolled past the Oakland Athletics 11-1 on Tuesday night.

The Red Sox, winners of five of their last six, pushed their American League East lead back to four games over the Yankees following New York's loss to 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

Betts went 3 for 5 with six RBIs. He's driven in three runs or more in a team-high 11 games.

The loss snapped a five-game win streak for the A's, who scored 41 runs in a four-game sweep of the AL West-leading Houston Astros. They managed just one run and one hit off Eduardo Rodriguez (5-5), who struck out nine over six innings.

In his second career start at Fenway Park, Sean Manaea (10-10) was pulled after giving up seven earned runs on 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings. Last season, he allowed eight runs over 2 2/3 innings in Boston.

The Red Sox scored at least nine runs for the third time in four games.

Boston blew the game open with a five-run second inning, getting RBI singles from Xander Bogaerts, Christian Vazquez and Dustin Pedroia before Betts cleared the bases with his triple.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: INF Eduardo Nunez Farrell will be out "at least another week," manager John Farrell said. Nunez suffered a bruised right knee on a headfirst slide on Saturday and has experienced tightness and swelling. An MRI revealed a sprain, but it was "not MCL or ACL-related," Farrell said.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Jharel Cotton (7-10, 5.82 ERA) is slated to make his first career start against the Red Sox.

Red Sox: RHP Doug Fister (5-7) is 3-1 with a 1.50 ERA in his last four starts.

