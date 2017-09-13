Powerful lightning detected inside Typhoon Talim

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Meteorology expert and Tzu Chi volunteer Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明), posted a satellite image today of Typhoon Talim showing intense lightning streaks inside the storm.

On his Facebook post, Peng writes:

"The lightning inside of Typhoon Talim is very powerful. As the periphery of the typhoon as it develops, how is it possible to measure the lightning inside a typhoon? Our lightning detection system completely recorded the changes. The experience this time was different from previous typhoons. Until the periphery of the storm affects northern Taiwan, we will need to continue to monitor the situation."



Typhoon Talim (upper right), Tropical Storm Doksuri (lower left).

Typhoon Talim, the 18th tropical storm of the season, as of 9 a.m. this morning is 24.1 degrees north, 126.4 degrees east, which is approximately 470 kilometers east of Taipei, and is moving northwest at a speed of 17 kilometers per hour, with wind speeds of 136 kilometers per hour and gusts of 172 kilometers per hour, and has a radius of 200 kilometers.

At 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Central Weather Bureau issued sea alerts for the waters east and north of Taiwan. However, as the storm again tilted north on its path, a land warning is now unlikely, according to the CWB.

The heavy rain advisory, which will be in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon, has been issued for Taipei City, New Taipei City, and Keelung City. In general, areas north of Miaoli County will likely see above average amounts of rainfall over the next two days, according to the CWB.

The worst of the storm was expected to strike Taiwan from Wednesday afternoon until Thursday noon, but local governments all over Taiwan announced Wednesday at least would be a normal school and working day, with only a couple of schools in Yilan County bucking the trend.