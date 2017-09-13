The Latest: De Blasio wins Democratic mayoral primary in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on New York's primary elections(all times local):

9:55 p.m.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH'-zee-oh) has handily won his primary race in his quest for a second term leading the country's biggest city.

He defeated four other Democrats in Tuesday's primary. He was widely considered the favorite against Sal Albanese, Richard Bashner, Robert Gangi and Michael Tolkin. With more than half of precincts reporting, unofficial results have de Blasio with more than 70 percent of the vote.

He now faces Republican state Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, of Staten Island, and independent candidate Bo Dietl, a private detective, in November's general election.

Most party primaries in New York state are closed contests, meaning a voter must be a registered member of the party in order to cast a ballot.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown all face their own Democratic primary challengers in Tuesday's election.

In Syracuse, three Democrats are running to succeed fellow Democrat Stephanie Miner, who's term-limited.

The winners of Tuesday's race will all move to the November general election.