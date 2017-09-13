Jimmy Carter: US more like 'oligarchy' than 'democracy'

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter says the U.S. functions more like an "oligarchy than a democracy," and he is sharply critical of U.S. foreign policy under President Donald Trump.

The former president says Trump should talk openly with North Korea about a peace treaty, rather than deal in threats.

Carter also says he has no hope Trump can broker peace between Israel and Palestinians. Trump has backed off the long-held U.S. position advocating a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.

Carter made his remarks Tuesday to several hundred supporters of his post-presidency Carter Center in Atlanta.

The former president's unsolicited advice to Trump is "keep the peace, promote human rights and tell the truth."